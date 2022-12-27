New Year’s Eve celebration in Victoria Park to highlight local artists

If you’re looking for something fun to do to ring in the New Year this weekend, the “New Year’s Eve in the Park” celebration is focusing on family fun and highlighting local talent as the Forest City rings in the New Year.

According to a press release from the City of London, the free “New Year’s Eve in the Park” celebration will kick off in Victoria Park beginning at 7 p.m., and will feature two fireworks displays, outdoor skating, live performances by local artists and free hot chocolate.

The first fireworks display will occur at 9 p.m. followed by a second one at the stroke of midnight.

Some of the performances include local musicians Forest City London Music Awards All-Star Band, Nameless Friends, Lindsey and The Lonelies, Full Throttle and The Thinking Caps. The event will also feature local street dance crew Ill at Will.

“We want to get Londoners excited about the local music scene,” said Marcus Plowright, chair of the New Year’s Eve in the Park organizing committee. “We’ve got some of the hottest musicians coming out of the Forest City and it’s so exciting to open an event like this to everyone. Music brings people together in a way that I don't feel anything else does.”

London Transit will also offer free transit service on Dec. 31 after 8 p.m.

On-street parking downtown is free after 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and free all day on Jan. 1.

For people who are biking downtown, bike parking is available around Victoria Park on the south side of the bandshell, at the corner of Richmond Street and Central Avenue, along Wellington Street north of Dufferin Avenue, and outside city hall under the west overhang.