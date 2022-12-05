New Year's Eve celebrations returning to The Forks

For the last couple of years, Winnipeggers have gone without a giant celebration for New Year's Day at The Forks, but that will change when ringing in 2023.

The official details will come out later in the week, but The Forks confirmed Monday that festivities will be taking place this year.

Clare MacKay, chief communities officer for The Forks, said there will be a lot of activities for people to take in.

"We're going to do a really killer pyrotechnics show from just around the stage area. So if you want come and see that, the best way to do that will be actually to come on-site. We will be doing it at 8 p.m. so that all families can come and enjoy it," said MacKay.

She noted there will also be a countdown at the stage at that time.

Afterward, there will be live music and DJs inside the market until midnight, which will be capped off with a toast to the new year inside.

MacKay said they are excited to once again be able to celebrate.

"We're really looking forward to it because it's been a couple of years since we've been able to ask people to come and gather here and to offer a celebration."

People are told to prepare for the winter weather and dress accordingly and MacKay recommends people bring their skates as well, as the ice trails will be open.