New Year's Eve death ruled homicide

The death of a man in an Alberta Avenue home on New Year's Eve was a homicide, Edmonton police said on Thursday.

Sheldon Johnson, 31, was found dead in a home in the area of 120 Avenue and 93 Street after 3:30 a.m.

An autopsy ruled his death a homicide, but police have decided to withhold the cause of the "for investigative purposes."

In an attempt to generate tips about who killed him, the EPS made a photo of Johnson public on Thursday.

Homicide detectives are investigating his death and ask anyone with information to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.