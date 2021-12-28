New Year's Eve events happening around our region

With the end of 2021 fast approaching, you may be looking to make a last-minute plan for New Year's Eve.

While a number of communities have cancelled or altered traditional plans, there are still events going on for you and your family to enjoy.

Barrie

The City of Barrie has several events going on to keep gatherings small this weekend, with a number of skating events taking place across the city.

The Holly Community Centre and the East Bayfield Community Centre will be holding free skating events. At Barrie's City Hall, a DJ will be on-site at the skating circle for live music, and a lights show.

A number of busker performances will also be taking place at various locations around the city, capped off with fireworks over Kempenfelt Bay.

Details on the New Year's Eve events happening around Barrie can be found here.

Snow Valley also has a number of New Year's Eve specials for those looking to enjoy the outdoors.

Orillia

In years past, Orillia has held a New Year's party at Rotary Place with skating, rock climbing and kids activities. While this event has been cancelled for a second year due to the pandemic, the city will be offering public skating, swimming and drop-in classes. Activities are taking place Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1. Pre-registration is required and can be booked online.