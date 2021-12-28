New Year's Eve Flames game postponed

The Flames' New Year's Eve game against Winnipeg has been postponed, the NHL announced Tuesday, due to attendance restrictions related to the pandemic.

In addition to the Jets-Flames game, eight other NHL games scheduled for Montreal, Winnipeg, Toronto and Ottawa were postponed due to attendance restrictions.

All nine games will be rescheduled to future dates to be determined later.

Additionally, the Red Wings-Islanders game scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID concerns.

Vancouver and Edmonton's schedules were unaffected.

The NHL has announced that due to current attendance restrictions in certain Canadian cities, our Dec. 31 game vs. the Jets has been postponed. https://t.co/eMwSRLFsby