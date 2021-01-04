London police have laid charges under the Reopening Ontario Act in connection with a gathering on New Year's Eve in the city's north end.

Eight people are facing a total of nine charges after police responded to an indoor gathering that allegedly exceeded provincial limits.

Officers investigated the get-together in the 2000 block of Callingham Drive around 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Investigators say officers saw a number of people both inside and outside of the residence, with none appearing to be wearing masks.

As a result, a 20-year-old London man was charged with hosting an indoor gathering exceeding the number permitted and participating in an indoor gathering exceeding the number permitted.

An additional seven people, ranging in age from 18 to 20 years old - six from London and one from Newmarket - were all charged with participating in an indoor gathering that exceeded the number permitted contrary to the Reopening Ontario Act.

Police reported 9 people charged over a New Years eve gathering, while Mayor Ed Holder reported municipal by law officers also were busy inspecting commercial properties.

During a virtual media briefing Monday, London Mayor Ed Holder added that city bylaw officers also laid charges under the act.

“Two were retail stores, one was a convenience store permitting food consumption indoors.”

Woodstock New Year's Eve charge

There was a similar situation in Woodstock on New Year's Eve after a gathering appeared to get out of control.

Woodstock police responded to reports of a fight in progress shortly before 1 .m. Jan. 1.

On arrival, officers reportedly observed about 20 people dispersing from the home.

The 28-year-old male homeowner was charged under the Reopening Ontario Act for hosting an event that exceeded the number permitted.