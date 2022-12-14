New Year's Eve in Calgary: Where to find fireworks

The City of Calgary has announced plans for a dazzling fireworks display on New Year's Eve.

The fireworks will be set off from atop the Calgary Tower at midnight, and can be watched at Olympic Plaza or online via a livestream on the city's website.

The eight-minute-long firework show will be accompanied by a synchronized soundtrack compiled by CJSW – featuring music from DJ Shub, The Corey Hotline, Sureshock & Miss Fudge, Arkells, Coer de Pirate, Aly & AJ and Caity Gyorgy – which you can hear on 90.9 FM.

The formal program will begin just before midnight with a blessing from Indigenous Elder Clarence Wolfleg, followed by a countdown with Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

If you are planning to head to Olympic Plaza to watch the fireworks, you will also be able to skate at the outdoor public rink,which will stay open until midnight.

Due to the fireworks, the following closures will be in place for drivers and pedestrians from 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 12:15 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023:

Centre Street S.E. from Sixth Avenue S.E. to Ninth Avenue S.E.;

Ninth Avenue S.W. from First Street S.W. to First Street S.E.;and

Ninth Avenue S.W. sidewalk in front of the Calgary Tower.

For more information on Calgary's 2022 New Year's Eve celebration you can visit the City of Calgary's website.

CALGARY TRANSIT EXTENDS NYE HOURS

Whether or not your New Year's Eve celebrations include cocktails or cannabis, you'll have more options to get home safely because Calgary Transit is extending service hours.

The CTrain will run until 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.

Routes 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 22, 301, 302, and Max Orange, Max Yellow, Max Teal and Max Purple will run until 3 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.

For more information on fares, schedules and service changes, you can visit Calgary Transit's website.