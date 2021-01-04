Algoma Public Health is advising the public of potential high-risk exposure to COVID-19 to anyone who attended a New Year’s Eve gathering at 66 Sage St. in Garden River.

"This gathering occurred without the homeowner’s knowledge," the health unit said in a news release Monday.

Anyone who attended the gathering is advised to immediately self-isolate and contact Algoma Public Health at 705-759-5404 or 1-866-892-0172, ext. 5404. If no one answers, leave a voicemail and the health unit will return your phone call.

"Self-isolation means not leaving home for work or school, not using public transportation, and avoiding contact with others," the release said.

Public Health is advising the public of the exposure because it doesn't have information to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

"It is imperative that anyone who attended this gathering follow public health guidance to prevent further spread of the virus," the health unit said.

As part of the province-wide shutdown, the chief medical officer of health is advising all Ontarians to stay home as much as possible, with trips outside the home limited to necessities such as food, medication, medical appointments, or supporting vulnerable community members.

Indoor organized public events and social gatherings are not permitted except with members of the same household. Limit close contact to the people you live with.

Families should not visit any other household or allow visitors in their homes

Individuals who live alone and single parents may consider having exclusive, close contact with another household to help reduce the negative impacts of social isolation.