New Year's Eve plans pivot with COVID-19 for a second straight year

For the second straight year, New Year's Eve will look a little different.

At Sala San Marco in Little Italy, New Year's Eve preparations have ground to a halt.

In previous years, the event centre hosted hundreds of people with a seven-course meal, a DJ, bottles of champagne and a balloon drop ringing in the New Year.

But now, that's all changed.

"We decided to pull the plug now. With omicron and cases, we've had to scale it back," said owner Tony Zacconi.

Under Ottawa's public health guidelines, last call is at 10 p.m. and all restaurants and bars must close in-person dining by 11 p.m.

The president of Sala San Marco says the latest restrictions have forced them to pivot once again, but he's hoping to keep the New Year's Eve tradition alive for customers with an at-home meal kit.

"We are doing a meal kit now," said Zacconi. "Filet mignon, lobster kit, a bottle of prosecco, do it at your house safely."

And it's not just businesses adjusting their plans.

"We were hoping to have a party, but obviously now it's a maximum of 10 people inside," said Derek Voitic, who was out skating at the Rink of Dreams with friends Wednesday.

Still, there are options to ring in the new year safely.

"Get outdoors as much as possible," said Ottawa resident Leah Guerra. "Do some skating, maybe some sledding."

Ziyad Allaoui, a university student, had the same idea.

"I have been here for three years but haven't been skating ever," he said. "Hope I don't trip."

For those looking for something at night, Christmas Lights Across Canada continues at Parliament Hill. At Wesley Clover Parks, a drive through experience for the Magic of Lights, and at Upper Canada Village, there's over one million lights on display.

As for Zacconi and his staff, they'll be working away until 4 p.m. New Year's Eve, staying optimistic as we count down to 2022.

"I'll be delivering meal kits," said Zacconi. "Once that's all done I'll take a meal kit, have a nice dinner with my son and girlfriend and pop champagne."