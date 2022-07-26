New Zekelman Centre at St. Clair College is complete

A multi-million dollar expansion to St. Clair College is complete.

In 2020, the Zekelman Centre of Business & Information Technology was announced — an estimated 40,000 square foot addition to the main campus in south Windsor.

With the price tag of $23-million, it features classrooms, a student study area, meeting rooms and offices for faculty, as well as the country's first e-sports arena.

Funding for the centre is coming from the college, student fees administered by the representative council, the school alumni association and the Zekelman family.

The official open house is scheduled for Wednesday.