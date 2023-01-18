New Zellers store set to open in Winnipeg

Zellers is making its official comeback, with more than two dozen ‘Zellers store experiences’ opening across Canada, including one in Winnipeg.

On Wednesday, Zellers announced the planned locations, which will open within Hudson’s Bay stores. Among the 25 locations is one in Winnipeg’s St. Vital Centre. Other Zellers locations include Vancouver, Calgary, Saskatoon and Ottawa.

The stores will include home décor, toys, apparel, and baby and pet items.

The Zellers experience with Hudson’s Bay will be between 8,000 and 10,000 square feet, depending on the location.

The brick-and-mortar Zellers locations will be accompanied by the store's first-ever e-commerce website at Zellers.ca. The in-store experience and website are set to launch simultaneously.

Shoppers can sign up for updates at Zellers.ca.