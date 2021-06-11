Newborn daughter's death inspires MP's bill on bereavement leave for parents For Conservative MP Tom Kmiec, his bill to give parents more time off after the death of a child is personal. Misinformation on social media linked to higher spread of COVID-19 in new study A new study found social media use was linked to a higher spread of COVID-19 in the early stages of the pandemic, which researchers suggest could be due to widespread misinformation. Waterloo police officer charged with assault after off-duty incident A long-time member of the Waterloo regional police has been arrested and charged with assault relating to an off-duty incident. Woman facing assault charge after toddler poisoned A Regina woman has been charged with aggravated assault after police say a toddler was poisoned with ethanol and an antihistamine.