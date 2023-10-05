Newcomer unseats long-serving vice-chief in FSIN election

A long-serving executive of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) was unseated on Thursday, as the election of two vice-chiefs wrapped up at Saskatoon’s Prairieland Park.

Over 1,000 representatives of the 74 member First Nations voted in the election of the second and fourth vice-chief positions, which started on Wednesday, according to an FSIN news release.

Newcomer Craig McCallum unseated Heather Bear, who held the fourth vice-chief position since 2014. When she first joined the FSIN, Bear was the second woman elected to the executive in 65 years.

McCallum, who hails from Canoe Lake Cree Nation, played in the WHL for the Prince Albert Raiders from 2009-10, where he had 72 points in 72 games.

Edward Dutch Lerat was re-elected to the position of second vice-chief. Lerat was first elected to the FSIN in 1984, serving five terms before becoming the chief executive officer of the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority in 1996. He was instrumental in the development of four First Nations-controlled casinos in Saskatchewan.

In 2000, a provincial auditor’s report found evidence of unauthorized expenditures. A subsequent investigation determined there was more than $2 million in questionable spending on while Lerat was at the helm.

No criminal charges were laid, as the investigation concluded Lerat made the purchases with the full knowledge of the board.

The scandal lead to a shakeup of SIGA’s board of directors, the implementation of stricter financial controls and the ouster of Lerat.

He returned to the FSIN executive in 2009.

As the executive responsible for the FSIN’s justice commission, Lerat has been a vocal advocate for First Nations people who have been subject to police violence.

In a statement on Thursday, FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron congratulated McCallum and Lerat on their victories.

“On behalf of the Chiefs and Councils of Saskatchewan, we’d like to congratulate E. Dutch Lerat and Craig McCallum on their successful bid for the second and fourth vice-chief positions at the FSIN. Your victory is a testament to your hard work, dedication, and commitment to serving the First Nations of Saskatchewan,” said Cameron.

“We need your positive leadership more than ever as we deal with the exclusion of First Nations on decisions that impact our rights and the constant attack on exercising our rights. Welcome to our team, and let’s get to work.”

-With files from Susan Burton