Newcomers build comfort level through ballet

For six weeks, a group of Calgary newcomers has been taking dance classes with the Alberta Ballet.

Saturday was their final class.

The Alberta Ballet offered a free beginner ballet class every Saturday since June for immigrants between 10 and 13 years of age.

Live piano music accompanied each class while the kids learned the basics of ballet.

The goal was to give the dancers a space to express themselves, strengthen self-confidence and socialize at a time when they might feel vulnerable, anxious or homesick.

Taryn Klassen of the Alberta Ballet taught the group and said watching them evolve was inspiring.

"To watch their confidence level – from where they first were, with some nerves coming in, this is something new that they haven't done before – but to see where they've come, even in such a short period of time and to see their willingness to try new things is incredible."

This was a pilot program the Alberta Ballet is hoping might continue.

The classes were offered at the Centre for Newcomers facility in northeast Calgary where immigrants can access a variety of other services.

The centre said this partnership supports newcomers at a time when funding cuts are threatening services for new Canadians.

They recently announced that would have to lay off 60 staff members due to federal funding shortfalls.