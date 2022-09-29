Newest Dream Lottery home unveiled in Talbotville, Ont.

The Dream Lottery, supporting hospitals in London, Ont. is letting the sunshine into its latest dream home.

The grand prize residence, located in a new neighbourhood in Talbotville, features tall windows and a glass doorway.

It has a value of almost $1.8 million.

“Everything has been upgraded in this home, so you truly are getting a dream home,” says builder Phillip Alves of Woodfield Design and Build.

It is the second time the top prize dream home has been constructed outside of London.

Hospital officials say out-of-town sites are being selected not for cost savings but for the inclusion of county residents, pointing out many Dream Lottery ticket buyers reside outside the city.

But, you do get a few more features outside the city, according to Alves.

“The stone chimney is a big feature that we really love,” he says. “As well as all the glass at the entrance, it really sets it apart from all the other homes in the area.”

The property also has a large backyard and sits next to a park.

Inside, the home features a large entranceway and staircase. It also has a combined living room and kitchen area with an adjoining small appliance pantry for additional food preparation.

Perhaps the most striking feature is located inside the master bathroom. It is a glassed-in two-person shower with an elaborate archway.

Lea Legg, interior designer of Red Acorn Studio, says the theme of the dream home is modern with traditional flair.

“We wanted to keep it bright and light with a modern esthetic, but layer in woods, lots of metals and even some cream colours just to soften all of that so it did not get too harsh,” she says.

As always, the winner of this year’s lottery has a choice of prizes. They can take the keys to the dream home or opt to hit the road.

That’s because the second prize option includes a new truck, $250,000 towards the RV of your dreams and $750,000 in cash.

But, if either of those options doesn’t suit you, you have one more choice: take the money.

“The option of a million dollars cash, unique to this lottery, is also available,” confirms Michelle Campbell, president of St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation.

As always, the lottery is set up to make everyone wins as it supports local healthcare.

At St. Joesph’s, Campbell says funds from this Dream Lottery will support a new imaging tool for surgeons.

“We have to buy four c-arms. They are about a quarter of a million [dollars] each. And that will support everybody that comes to St. Joe’s for care,” she says.

The dream home is again not open for public tours due to the COVID-19 pandemic and an anticipated challenging flu season.

However, pictures and more information can be found on the Dream Home Lottery website.