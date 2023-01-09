Newest ideas and technology on display at Western Canadian Crop Production Show

Prairieland Park is playing host to the 40th annual Western Canadian Crop Production Show this week, with the newest ideas and technology as well as eco-friendly and cost effective products being showcased.

Kerrobert area producer Terry Welter comes to see the cutting edge technology, as well as network.

“I'm always looking to see what's new and innovative and network with some people to see what's out there,” he said.

Saskatoon-based Affordable Parts is launching the Smart Sensor, a preventative maintenance tool that lets producers know when a part is going to fail.

“It records frequencies off the bearings or whatever is turning inside the unit, and that gets sent to your phone,” said owner Kevin Taekema.

“It will track it on a scale, so once it hits, like let's say a number eight on the scale, we'll be able to tell that that part is close to failing within the next 100 hours.”

RC Farm Arm based out of Grande Prairie, Alberta is at the show for the second year, with a product that aims to increase safety and convenience for producers.

“You can remotely control the tractor outside the cab,” said inventor Vincent Pawluski.

“We're not violating any warranty, we're not cutting any wires, we're just simply moving with the stuff that was already there.”

Weyburn-area producer Mark Alexander says he’s looking for cost-effective and eco-friendly technology.

“If you’re more efficient, you're going to be basically creating less emissions in an environmentally responsible way,” he said.

Regina-based Crop Intelligence puts a soil moisture probe into the ground, providing a water driven yield potential that should allow producers to grow more with less.

“It gives a grower an insight as to how many bushels of a given crop that he or she can grow based on the amount of moisture that's currently in the soil and base that off of a 30 year average,” territory business agronomist Alana Serhan.

“We can kind of manipulate our system and be able to help them understand what their water driven yield potential is.”

With 330 exhibitors filling 960 booth spaces, the Western Canadian Crop Production Show will run until Thursday at Prairieland Park.