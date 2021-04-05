Newfoundland and Labrador goes four days without reports of new COVID-19 infections

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new COVID-19 infections today.

Health officials haven't reported a new case since April 1.

The province has four active reported infections.

Officials say no one is in hospital with the disease.

The province has reported a total of 1,020 COVID-19 infections and four deaths linked to the virus.

More than 125,000 people in the province have been tested for the disease.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2021.