Newfoundland and Labrador police officer Doug Snelgrove guilty of sexual assault

A jury has found Newfoundland and Labrador police officer Carl Douglas Snelgrove guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in her home in 2014.

The jury delivered the verdict today in provincial Supreme Court in St. John's.

The woman testified the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer drove her home in a police car from a St. John's nightclub and assaulted her in her living room.

Snelgrove was on duty and in uniform at the time.

This was his third trial for the charge, following a successful appeal of an acquittal in 2017 and a subsequent mistrial.

Demonstrators have been outside the provincial Supreme Court building in downtown St. John's since 10 a.m., chanting and holding up signs in support of the complainant.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2021.