Newfoundland and Labrador records 50th pandemic death, 20 COVID patients in hospital

Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say two more people in the province have died from COVID-19, bringing total pandemic-related deaths in the province to 50.

Public health said in a release Wednesday both deaths involve women in their 80s.

The release says there are 20 people in hospital due to COVID-19, seven of whom are in critical care.

Officials say there are 250 new confirmed cases of the disease and 22 per cent of tests completed since Tuesday yielded a positive result.

Provincewide health restrictions were loosened on Monday, and more are set to be removed again this weekend.

As of Saturday, church and other faith-based services can operate at 50 per cent capacity, as long as worshippers show proof of vaccination.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2022.

