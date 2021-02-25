Newfoundland and Labrador health officials are reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Authorities say the new cases are in the eastern region of the province, where officials have been battling an outbreak in the metro area of St. John's.

Officials say 10 people are in hospital with the disease, and five of them are in intensive care.

With 335 active reported infections, Newfoundland and Labrador now has an active infection rate of 64 per 100,000 people.

On Wednesday, health officials in the eastern region released a list of schools where students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 during the recent outbreak.

The health authority says there were 185 cases at 22 schools, including 145 infections among staff and students of one high school in Mount Pearl that was an early epicentre of the outbreak.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2021.