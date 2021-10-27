Newfoundland and Labrador reports 16th COVID-19-related death, 20 new cases
Newfoundland and Labrador health officials are reporting another death attributed to COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday.
Authorities say the 16th death in the province since the beginning of the pandemic is a man in his 70s from the Central Health region.
The province also reported 20 new COVID-19 cases in its latest data released today.
Health officials say their investigation into the source of a spate of cases related to the Marystown, N.L., area is ongoing and the province has now identified 74 confirmed cases connected to the cluster in the southern part of the province.
Officials say there are 101 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.
One person is in hospital due to the virus.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2021.
