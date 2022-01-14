Newfoundland and Labrador reports 24th death from COVID-19, eight people in hospital
Newfoundland and Labrador health officials say a 70-year-old woman in the western region of the province has died of COVID-19.
She is the 24th person to die from the disease in the province.
Public health officials said in a news release Friday there were eight COVID-19 patients in hospital, three of whom were in intensive care.
The province has 5,574 active reported cases of the disease, though the figures do not include those who may have COVID-19 but do not qualify for PCR testing to confirm their infections.
Officials reported 475 new cases, 404 of which had been confirmed since Thursday.
The remaining 71 cases were among tests sent to labs outside the province because a demand in testing overwhelmed local capacity.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2022.
-
2 taken to hospital after semi-truck crash near Tofield, Alta.A crash involving two semi-trucks east of Edmonton on Friday evening injured two people.
-
Appointment of Sask Party member to SHA leadership position draws criticismThe appointment of a Saskatchewan Party member to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) Executive Leadership team is drawing criticism.
-
170 Afghan refugees welcomed to Edmonton by Catholic Social ServicesA group of 170 Afghans who had been in hiding until a flight to Canada could be secured have arrived in their new home in Edmonton.
-
Long-time Barrie politician Ron Stewart dies, leaving behind a legacy of accomplishmentsRon Stewart, a long-time Barrie politician who represented the area federally for about a decade, has died.
-
Home sales set record in North Bay last yearHome sales in North Bay set a new record in 2021 and similar outcomes are being predicted for this year.
-
Drive-in dance performance offered by DJDOmicron may have wreaked havoc on the performing arts, but there's still a few ways to go out this weekend and not only keep your distance, but not even leave your vehicle.
-
With COVID-19 testing limited, will WorkSafeBC cover long-haulers claims without a positive test?With the B.C. Centre for Disease Control now saying if you have mild symptoms and are fully vaccinated, you don’t need to be tested for COVID-19, some workers face the prospect of being unable to prove they had the disease.
-
B.C. woman calls for accountability after TikTok humiliations almost drove her to suicideA Surrey, B.C., woman is speaking out about a troubling experience with one of the world's most popular social media platforms.
-
3 Edmonton athletes working towards the Olympics at RBC Training GroundThree young women from Edmonton have been selected as "future Olympians" by a program that tests, identifies, and then funds athletes with podium potential.