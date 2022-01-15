Newfoundland and Labrador reports 24th death from COVID-19, eight people in hospital

Newfoundland and Labrador health officials say a 70-year-old woman in the western region of the province has died of COVID-19.

She is the 24th person to die from the disease in the province.

Public health officials said in a news release Friday there were eight COVID-19 patients in hospital, three of whom were in intensive care.

The province has 5,574 active reported cases of the disease, though the figures do not include those who may have COVID-19 but do not qualify for PCR testing to confirm their infections.

Officials reported 475 new cases, 404 of which had been confirmed since Thursday.

The remaining 71 cases were among tests sent to labs outside the province because a demand in testing overwhelmed local capacity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2022.