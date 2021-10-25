Newfoundland and Labrador reports 36 new COVID-19 cases since Friday
Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 36 new cases of COVID-19 since its last update on Friday.
Health officials say 23 of the cases involve people under the age of 20.
The province says 12 of the new cases identified in the Eastern Health region are contacts of previous known cases, one is related to travel within Canada and 22 remain under investigation, while the remaining case in the Central Health region involves a woman who is a contact of a previous known case.
The province currently has 90 active cases of novel coronavirus with one person in hospital as a result of the infection.
Officials also say they are continuing to investigate the source of the latest cluster of infections in the Marystown, N.L., area.
So far, they say 58 confirmed cases have been connected to the cluster in the southern part of the province.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2021.
