Newfoundland and Labrador reports first probable case of monkeypox
The Newfoundland and Labrador government is reporting the province's first probable case of monkeypox.
Acting chief medical officer of health Dr. Rosann Seviour is holding a news conference later this morning on the situation.
Health officials say those who are asymptomatic close contacts of the probable case will be offered the Imvamune vaccine.
Symptoms of monkeypox include skin lesions in the mouth and genital area, fever, night sweats, headache, swollen lymph nodes, and joint or muscle pain.
The virus is spread through prolonged close contact and can be transmitted through skin lesions, respiratory droplets, and by sharing clothing, bedding or other common items that have come into contact with an infected person's sores.
Quebec has reported 346 cases of the disease since the start of the outbreak, the highest number in Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2022.
-
'Crisis stage': Food banks in Canada stretched thin amid high inflation, increased demandFood banks say they are being stretched thin as more Canadians seek out their services amid skyrocketing prices at grocery stores.
-
CancerCare Manitoba gala collecting 1,500 pre-owned teacups for province’s largest tea partyIt’s time to break open your china cabinet or take a dive into your attic.
-
Foul play not suspected in death of man in Kingston, Ont.Emergency crews responded to reports of an unconscious individual at a location on John Counter Boulevard, just west Montreal Street, at approximately 10:15 p.m. Thursday.
-
Windsor unveils new $7.5M greenhouse, geared to save the city moneyA new urban greenhouse is now operational on the edge of Jackson Park.
-
Hit and run in WoodstockWoodstock police are investigating a hit and run collision.
-
Sudbury police charge Ottawa woman in grandparent schemeA 20-year-old Ottawa woman has been charged for allegedly scamming a Sudbury senior out of $9,000 in a grandparent scheme and Sudbury police say they are concerned there may be more victims.
-
Children under five now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine: Here’s where Windsor-Essex parents can book an appointmentParents in Windsor-Essex are now able to book paediatric COVID-19 vaccine appointments for their young children.
-
-
N.S. man charged after crashing stolen truck into SUV, killing two people: RCMPA Nova Scotia man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a truck and crashed into an SUV, killing the two people inside.