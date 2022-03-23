Newfoundland and Labrador reports five deaths from COVID-19, 29 people in hospital
Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting five more deaths from COVID-19, for a total of seven deaths so far this week.
Online data shows 92 people have died in the province due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began two years ago.
Health officials say there are 29 people currently in hospital, down from 31 on Monday, which was a new high for the province. There are three patients in intensive care.
Health Minister John Haggie assured reporters Monday the provincial health-care system has plenty of capacity to handle the hospitalizations.
He said 31 patients in hospital with COVID-19 was still "way less" than what the province sees during peak flu season.
Officials reported 686 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Monday and noted 91.9 per cent of the population aged five and over is fully vaccinated.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2022.
