Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 today, including one infection involving a health-care worker at a rural hospital.

Four of the cases are in the eastern region of the province, where authorities have been battling an outbreak in the St. John's area.

The fifth case involves a health-care worker at a hospital in St. Anthony, a town of about 2,200 people on Newfoundland's Great Northern Peninsula.

Officials say there are no patients among the worker's close contacts and that a drive-through testing site has opened in the area.

Public health says there are 203 active reported cases of COVID-19 across the province.

Nine people are hospitalized with the disease, including five in intensive care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2021.