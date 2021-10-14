Newfoundland and Labrador reports four new COVID-19 cases, 11 people in hospital

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting four new cases of COVID-19.

The government said in a news release today the new cases are in the central region of the province, where public health has been battling three outbreaks.

Officials say contact tracers are still trying to determine the source of the infections.

Public health says there are 60 active reported COVID-19 infections in the province and 11 people in hospital with the disease.

The government is asking residents to limit informal gatherings in their homes or sheds to 20 people.

Data shows more than 90 per cent of eligible Newfoundlanders and Labradorians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and more than 83 per cent are fully vaccinated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2021.