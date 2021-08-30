Newfoundland and Labrador reports nine new cases of COVID-19
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 since their last report.
Officials said Monday in a news release seven new cases form a cluster in the western health region, the source of which is under investigation.
They say the eastern and central zones each have one new case.
Officials say because a "good portion" of the province has been vaccinated against COVID-19, each person identified as a close contact of a case will be given specific isolation instructions that depend on their vaccination status.
The province is also reporting two new recoveries from the disease.
Newfoundland and Labrador has 21 active reported infections and no one in hospital for COVID-19 illness.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2021.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
