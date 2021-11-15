Newfoundland and Labrador reports one new COVID-19 death, two new cases

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 and one more death caused by the disease.

Provincial health officials say that since the last public advisory on Friday, a man in his 70s in the central health region has died, the province's 17th COVID-19 death since the beginning of the pandemic.

Officials say the two new cases were also discovered in the central region and include one person under 20 and one in their 60s.

One is a contact of a previously reported infection, while the other is related to travel within Canada.

Eleven recoveries were reported over the weekend.

The province now has 31 active infections, including one person in hospital.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2021.