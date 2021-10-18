Newfoundland and Labrador reports two more deaths from COVID-19, eight new cases
Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as well as the province's 14th and 15th deaths from the disease.
Officials say the deaths occurred in the central region of the province and involved a man in his 50s and a woman 70 or older.
Eight people have died from COVID-19 since officials first announced the arrival of the fourth wave in the province late last month.
Public health says there are now 47 active reported COVID-19 cases in the province, including six people in hospital.
Government data shows nearly 84 per cent of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated, and more than 90 per cent have received at least one dose.
However, the percentage of people vaccinated in regions that have recently experienced outbreaks, such as the Baie Verte peninsula and the Botwood area, remains in the low 70s.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2021.
