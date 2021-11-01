Newfoundland and Labrador reports two new COVID-19 cases, 10 recoveries
Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 since its last update on Friday.
One case involves a resident under the age of 20 in the eastern health region who is a contact of a previously reported infection.
The other new case is related to travel within Canada and involves a man in his 50s.
Officials say there had been 10 new recoveries from the disease as of Saturday, adding that one person is in hospital with COVID-19.
The province has 91 active reported infections.
Officials say data on COVID-19 testing isn't available due to a suspected cyberattack that has damaged the province's IT infrastructure.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2021.
---
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
-
Dying for weeks: New details emerge as B.C. heat dome death toll risesThe death toll for B.C.'s heat wave is higher than previously calculated, due in part to the addition of several deaths that happened more than a month after the event.
-
Dog takes golf cart for a ride, dog crashes golf cartA canine with a love of golf cart rides – but questionable driving skills – took a short journey he won’t soon forget.
-
-
How to dispose of your pumpkin after HalloweenNow that Halloween has come to an end, many people may be wondering how to dispose of their pumpkins.
-
-
Whitecaps CEO speaks on latest accusations of sexual misconduct involving former coachVancouver Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster spoke to CTV News Monday regarding an explosive article in The Guardian detailing yet more allegations of sexual misconduct against a former member of the club’s coaching staff.
-
NHLPA votes on investigation into how union handled Kyle Beach's allegationsThe NHL Players' Association is considering opening an independent investigation into how it handled allegations of sexual assault brought forward by a Chicago Blackhawks prospect against a former assistant coach in 2010.
-
Vancouver authorities say they were too busy to enforce new fireworks ban on HalloweenVancouver police and firefighters say Halloween is often the busiest night of the year, and claim they didn't have the resources to enforce the city’s new fireworks bylaw.
-
Rupture an anomaly: steam pipe system operator continues to investigateMan whose business was rocked by steam pipe rupture still trying to come to grips with what happened.