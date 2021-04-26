Newfoundland answers Ontario's call for help, sends 9 critical care workers to the province

Nine health-care workers from Newfoundland, including the premier’s wife, have been sent to Ontario as the province experiences record-breaking numbers of COVID-19 patients in its intensive care units (ICU).

Health Minister Christine Elliott confirmed that the team will be arriving on Tuesday.

“We're very grateful for the help that we were receiving from Newfoundland,” Elliott said.

“They're experienced in intensive care and one is Premier Fury’s wife, who is a critical care doctor herself. So these are people who are very knowledgeable.”

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey’s office confirmed that nine people, including Dr. Allison Furey, will be coming to Ontario to offer their assistance.

Newfoundland is the first province to answer the Ontario government’s call for more than 600 health professionals as the third wave of COVID-19 inundates Ontario's intensive care units.

Details are coming together for the Newfoundland and Labrador contingent of health care professionals heading to Ontario to offer COVID-19 help. Talking to Premier @fordnation over the weekend, and expect to provide an update tomorrow - looks like they’ll be on their way Tuesday!

In a letter sent to Canada’s provinces and territories, the province acknowledges that over the next four months there could be a gap in staffing of around 4,145 nurses.

"In order to meet the anticipated demands following the peak of Ontario’s third wave, we are seeking the assistance of 620 professionals to support Ontario hospitals," the letter from Deputy Minister of Health Helen Angus said.

The specific request was for 500 nurses, 100 respiratory therapists, 10 perfusionists and 10 anesthesia assistants.

Elliott said on Monday that other provinces have offered personal protective equipment.

“We know that there are some provinces that are really struggling as well with COVID, so they need their own people, but we're grateful very much so for the help that we're receiving.”

As of Monday, 2,271 people are being treated for the disease in Ontario hospitals. There is a record-breaking 877 patients in the ICU .

Six-hundred-and-five of those patients are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenny denied Ontario’s request for help the same day the letters were sent.

"With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on a sharp rise here in Alberta, we are simply not in a position to send our health-care workers outside the province at this time," he said at the time.