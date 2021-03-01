A Newfoundland man was arrested this weekend after he allegedly confronted an off-duty VicPD officer with a metal pipe.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. Sunday, as the off-duty officer was walking to his car after completing a shift near the Victoria Police Department headquarters at 850 Caledonia Ave.

As the officer was nearing his car, police say a man carrying a metal pipe approached him. The officer rushed to his car and was able to call for help. On-duty officers arrived at the scene and located the man, who was still holding the pipe, according to police.

The man was then taken to VicPD cells for recommended charges of assault with a weapon.

No one was injured in the incident and the man has since been released from police custody with conditions and a future court date.

Anyone with information on the encounter is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654. Information can also be shared anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.