Newfoundland man facing child pornography charges after 'child sex dolls' seized
Police say a 32-year-old man in western Newfoundland is facing child pornography charges following the seizure of "child sex dolls."
Newfoundland and Labrador RCMP say Canada Border Services Agency contacted police in August 2020 to say officials had intercepted a "child sex doll" destined for the man's home in Corner Brook, N.L.
An RCMP news release Tuesday says police obtained a warrant and searched his house in September 2020.
The Mounties say evidence found during that search, as well as during a subsequent investigation, justifies two charges against the man of possession of child pornography.
His first appearance in provincial court for these charges is scheduled for Jan. 11 in Corner Brook.
Another Newfoundland man was acquitted in 2019 of similar charges involving a sex doll, following a trial that was believed to be the first of its kind in Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2021.
