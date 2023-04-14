Newfoundland men accused of sexual violence against youth face more charges

Newfoundland police have laid more charges against two men accused of sexually assaulting multiple teenagers in St. John's.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says Bruce Escott, 80, has been charged with one count each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Tony Humby, 62, has been charged with one count of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation.

A news release says the charges were laid in connection with crimes against youth alleged to have occurred in 2007.

The force said earlier this week it charged the men with crimes including sexual assault and sexual interference in relation to alleged incidents involving multiple teenagers in 2019.

Const. James Cadigan said Monday that the force suspects the men may have more alleged victims.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2023.