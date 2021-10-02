Newfoundland reports nine new COVID-19 cases as fourth wave surges in Atlantic Canada
Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 today as Atlantic Canada continues to battle the pandemic's fourth wave.
Health officials say the newly infected people range in age from under 20 to over 70.
The province's active caseload is now 169, with a dozen people in hospital.
Officials have identified four specific clustered outbreaks in recent weeks in the areas of Baie Verte, Twillingate/New World Island, Bishop's Falls/Botwood and the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.
Canada's four easternmost provinces have been slammed by rising cases tied to the fourth wave of COVID-19, with New Brunswick reporting the biggest surge in infections.
As of Friday, that province had 677 active cases with 41 people in hospital due to the virus, including 15 patients in intensive care.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2021.
