Newly designed Alliston hospital on the drawing board

A positive prognosis for Stevenson Memorial Hospital is on the table - the drawing table, that is.

The Alliston hospital released its artist's renderings of what the outside of the hospital will look like in the coming years.

The art, created by Kasian Architecture, uses natural light, modern features, enhanced parking and a dedicated entrance for the emergency department, which will triple in size.

"This is an exciting milestone to share as we progress further along in the redevelopment planning stages and soon transition to early works projects in preparation for construction," said Jody Levac, president and CEO. www.transformingstevenson.ca

"These new images give the community a clear view of what we have been working so hard towards and what the community will have access to in the coming years," Levac said.

The 152,000 square-feet wrap-around design will triple the square footage of the hospital and allow for a redesign of not only the emergency department but the laboratory, medical/surgical rooms, diagnostic imaging, surgical suite, birthing unit, pharmacy and medical device reprocessing.

"These visuals showcase our commitment to creating a modern, patient-centered healthcare facility that will continue to serve our community with excellence and innovation," said Mary Thomas, CEO of the Stevenson Memorial Hospital Foundation.

The foundation launched the $43 million "Because of You, We Can" campaign in 2019 to raise funds for the redevelopment and has reached more than 70 per cent of its goal.