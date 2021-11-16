Newly-elected Gatineau mayor, councillors to be sworn in

Citizens in Gatineau, Que. will have a new mayor and many new councillors today, as the newly-elected representatives are sworn in.

Voters in Gatineau went to the polls on Nov. 7, electing France Bélisle as mayor, making her the first woman to hold the top job in Quebec's fourth-largest city.

Bélisle's victory ends eight years of governing by Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin and the Action Gatineau party. Pedneaud-Jobin, leader of Action Gatineau, decided not to seek re-election for a third term.

In an interview with CTV News Ottawa following her victory, Bélisle said she plans to focus on making city hall more transparent, improve infrastructure, fight climate change, and work closely with her counterparts in Ottawa.

"We need to reconnect with the citizens of Gatineau," she said. "This is what I heard during the campaign. People are asking for more transparency, more proactive communication with their city, good relationship, so, this is certainly something we need and we will work on."

Twelve new councillors will join Bélisle on Gatineau city council for the next four years, while one more has changed districts.

Eight councillors decided not to seek re-election, former councillors Maude Marquis-Bissonnette and Jean-François LeBlanc ran for mayor, and Gatineau added a 19th district for the new term. In addition, former Deschenes District councillor Mike Duggan was elected in Pointe-Gatineau.

Six of the seven councillors seeking re-election in their district won re-election. Incumbent Martin Lajeunesse of Action Gatineau lost in Buckingham.

The next municipal council meeting will take place in-person on Nov. 23.

GATINEAU CITY COUNCIL

Mayor: France Bélisle

District d'Aylmer (1): Steve Boivin

District de Lucerne (2): Gilles Chagnon

District de Deschenes (3): Caroline Murray (Action Gatineau)

District du Plateau (4): Bettyna Belizaire (Action Gatineau)

District de Mitigomijokan (5): Anik des Marais (Action Gatineau)

District du Manoir-des-Trembles-Val-Tetreau (6): Jocelyn Blondin

District de Hull-Wright (7): Steve Moran (Action Gatineau)

District du Parc-de-la-Montagne-Saint-Raymond (8): Louise Boudrais

District de l'Oree-du-Parc (9): Isabelle N. Miron (Action Gatineau)

District de Limbour (10): Louis Sabourin (Action Gatineau)

District de Touraine (11): Tiffany-Lee Norris Parent (Action Gatineau)

District de Pointe-Gatineau (12): Mike Duggan

District du Carrefour-de-l'Hopital (13): Olive Kamanyana

District du Versant (14): Daniel Champagne

District de Bellevue (15): Alicia Lacasse-Brunet (Action Gatineau)

District du Lac-Beauchamp (16): Daniel Girouard

District de la Riviere-Blanche (17): Jean Lessard

District de Masson-Angers (18): Mario Aube

District de Buckingham (19): Edmond Leclerc

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle.