Newly elected Tory Opposition leader in N.L. says people should pay less tax

Tony Wakeham spent his day in the Newfoundland and Labrador house of assembly sitting across from Liberal Premier Andrew Furey as the newly elected Opposition leader.

The 67-year-old won the leadership race over the weekend for the province's Progressive Conservative party.

Wakeham has identified two main problems facing the province: health care and the cost of living.

He says he will fight to repeal the federal carbon tax to make life more affordable for residents.

Wakeham says he's seen no evidence the carbon tax is working to reduce Canada's carbon footprint.

The federal government, he says, should be looking at technology such as hydroelectricity projects and wind farms -- not taxation -- to improve people's lives.

In an interview, the new Tory leader suggested Ottawa wants to limit the province's oil sector.

"I don't think at this present time that we should be talking about giving up our offshore oil industry," Wakeham says.

He is also taking aim at the sugar tax the provincial Liberal government brought in last year, saying it hasn't improved people's lives -- although the Tory leader notes that diabetes is a problem in the province.

"We have concern with too much consumption of sugar. But again, if you really want to help people, let's turn around and educate them, not tax them."

Ultimately, he says, he would like to see people paying less tax.

"People are hurting because they've been hit by so much taxation in so many different ways," he says.

The Tories have 12 seats in the legislature, while the Liberals have 23, the New Democrats have three and there are two Independents.

The next elections are scheduled to take place on or before Nov. 24, 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2023.