A German shepherd named Obi will go down in history as the first canine officer to make an arrest as part of Victoria’s new multi-regional canine service.

On Tuesday, Victoria police received a report of a knifepoint robbery at a convenience store in the 1300-block of Douglas Street.

Officers were told a suspect pulled out a knife and demanded cigarettes from a clerk before running away. There were also reports the same person was in the store about 30 minutes earlier.

Part of the responding team was canine officer Obi and his handler.

The team is part of a new integrated police dog service announced earlier this week.

Saanich and Victoria have joined forced to create a six-person, eight-dog squad to respond to calls in both municipalities, as well as Esquimalt.

Police officers flooded the Douglas Street area and quickly located a suspect in the 700-block.

Police say the man refused to cooperate with their commands at first, but after seeing the two-year-old black German shepherd, he gave himself up.

The man was arrested and taken into custody.

Police are recommending robbery charges as well as warrant-related charges connected to an alleged indecent act in Vancouver.