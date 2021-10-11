Newly launched Mobile Food Market supports low income families in Cambridge

The Cambridge Food Bank is kicking off the 2021 Season of Giving with a newly launched Mobile Food Market to help support low income families.

“This market, the only one of its kind in Waterloo Region, is a travelling community market that visits high-density neighbourhoods offering [food] well below grocery store prices,” the Cambridge Food Bank said in a press release.

For a $5 dollar program fee, shoppers can pick up a variety of fruit, vegetables, non-perishable items and select dishes from the Mobile Food Market kitchen.

Anyone able to contribute more funds are welcome to do so, to help support those who need it most.

The Mobile Food Market opens Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 10:30 a.m., in the parking lot of Forward Church on 55 Franklin Blvd.

The event includes a chance to interact with farmers, sponsors and supporters in a socially distanced setting.

The 2021 Season of Giving campaign begins Oct. 19, and runs through Dec. 31. The Cambridge Food Bank encourages businesses, faith groups, organizations, teams and neighbourhoods to collect donations throughout the food drive.

“Every drive is appreciated and no donation is too small,” said Dianne McLeod, executive director of the Cambridge Food Bank. “We are grateful for all of our amazing supporters throughout Cambridge and North Dumfries.

Anyone looking to donate can visit the Cambridge Food Bank website.