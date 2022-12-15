Newmarket declares a Significant Weather Event in anticipation of winter storm: Here's what it means

The Town of Newmarket has declared a Significant Weather Event for Thursday with the anticipated snowfall, freezing and drizzling rain, and blowing snow in the forecast.

The Town says the declaration will remain in effect until further notice.

Environment Canada issued a warning for the potential hazards posed by these weather conditions. Residents are advised to take extra caution and avoid unnecessary travel.

During a Significant Weather Event, the Town's winter services do not change.

However, snow-clearing activities may take longer to complete, focusing on primary roads and routes, followed by secondary roads.

Residents can track snow plow progress in Newmarket through the online app, Locate My Plow.

Residents are encouraged to avoid parking on the street to allow for snow plows to pass.

On-street parking is not allowed between the hours of 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Property owners are also asked to help clear sidewalks adjacent to their property.

The Town says fallen branches or trees should be reported during regular hours by calling 905-895-5193 or pressing 3 to access the after-hours service.

In case of a power outage, contact Newmarket Hydro at 905-895-2309.