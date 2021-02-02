A Newmarket doctor is accused of sexually assaulting a patient during a medical visit to a clinic on Davis Drive.

Police arrested and charged 68-year-old Dr. Sam Naghibi following the allegations made by a 37-year-old woman on Friday.

York Regional Police Special Victims Unit says the accused previously worked at another Newmarket clinic on Leslie Street, north of Davis Drive, between 2007 and 2011.

They say he also practiced in Glasgow, Nova Scotia.

Investigators would like to ensure there are no additional victims and encourage anyone with information to come forward.

The allegation has not been proven in a court of law.