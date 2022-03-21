Newmarket driver with kids in car charged with impaired driving

York Regional Police (YRP) charged a woman in Newmarket with impaired driving while her two kids were in the back seat.

Officers received a report of a possible impaired driver in a Newmarket neighbourhood on March 17.

The dispatcher told officers the woman was seen stumbling around and then getting into the car.

The caller reported there was a drink in her hand, but the person wasn't sure if it was an alcoholic beverage.

Police pulled over the woman driving a blue Ford Focus at Lewis Drive and Park Avenue.

The officers ordered her out of the vehicle and issued her a breathalyzer.

She blew over more than three times the limit, according to police.

While looking inside the car, officers said they found a bottle of Vodka. The woman told police she was unaware of it being in there.

"Oh, I didn't even know it was in there," she told officers while being arrested. "Actually, that was from the other day. I wondered where that went; actually, I couldn't find it."

She faces impaired operation charges and endangering two children under the age of six.

No injuries were reported.

The incident was caught on video and posted to the YRP Twitter page.

Police said the caller is one of nearly 5,000 who report impaired drivers every year.