Newmarket flower-pot vandalism investigation continues
CTVNews.ca Barrie Anchor
Dana Roberts
York Regional Police are asking for the public's help in locating whoever is responsible for recent property damage in Newmarket.
According to police, 17 decorative planters were damaged along Main Street south between Friday, Sept. 2 and Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Police aren't sure if one person or multiple people are behind the mischief.
Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact the police.
