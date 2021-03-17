Southlake Residential Care Village is seen in this undated Google Maps photo.

Southlake Residential Care Village in Newmarket has been issued an order of compliance as it deals with its fourth COVID-19 outbreak.

York Region's medical officer of health said the order was issued because of inadequate staffing levels and insufficient infection, prevention and control practices at the long-term care home.

Two residents and 11 staff members have tested positive. One resident has died after becoming infected.

In a statement late Wednesday afternoon, the home said it brought in additional staff, adding it is currently staffed at full complement.

A failure to comply with the order could result in a daily fine of up to $5,000.