Southlake Residential Care Village in Newmarket has been issued an order of compliance as it deals with its fourth COVID-19 outbreak.

York Region's medical officer of health said the order was issued because of inadequate staffing levels and insufficient infection, prevention and control practices at the long-term care home.

Two residents and 11 staff members have tested positive. One resident has died after becoming infected.

In a statement late Wednesday afternoon, the home said it brought in additional staff, adding it is currently staffed at full complement.

A failure to comply with the order could result in a daily fine of up to $5,000.