Newmarket man charged for multiple crimes, including sexual assault

York Regional Police arrested a man accused of a series of crimes in Newmarket, including sexual assault.

According to police, the 31-year-old Newmarket man sexually assaulted a woman in September.

Police say the suspect followed a 29-year-old woman from her building to her car and inappropriately touched her on the evening of Sept. 24 and ran off before officers arrived.

Police say the victim wasn't seriously injured.

Throughout the investigation, police say they identified the suspect and connected him to several other incidents, including harassment, threats, trespassing and an attempted break-in.

He faces 10 charges, including failing to comply with probation.

York Regional Police encourage anyone with information to contact its Special Victims Unit or Crime Stoppers.