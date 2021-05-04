Newmarket man faces multiple charges in connection with series of arsons

York Regional Police arrested a Newmarket man in connection with a series of arsons spanning several weeks in April.

Police say three tractor-trailers were intentionally set on fire at a commercial facility at Leslie Street North and Davis Drive on April 10. The same night, the driver's seat of a vehicle in an auto shop parking lot on Pony Drive was set ablaze.

The next day, officers say a garden centre glass door on Journey's End Circle was smashed by someone trying to get inside.

One week later, a cherry-picker truck was set on fire behind a Leslie and Elgin street building. Just over 24 hours later, a vehicle at the same Pony Drive auto shop went up in flames and spread to two other vehicles.

Finally, on April 25, police say a vehicle was damaged, and two others were set on fire at a Leslie Street car dealership.

There were no injuries in any of the incidents.

Police believe each instance is linked to a 29-year-old Newmarket man. They charged the accused with arson, mischief, and possession of an incendiary device.

Investigators urge witnesses or anyone with surveillance video of any of the incidents to come forward.

The investigation is ongoing.