Newmarket man faces murder charge in death of his mother
A 25-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of his 61-year-old mother in Newmarket, Ont.
York Regional Police officers were called to a home near Gorham Street and Leslie Avenue regarding a domestic family dispute shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Officers found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries and took the suspect into custody.
The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Police aren't releasing any names of those involved in the incident to protect the identities of additional family members who witnessed the event.
The accused is also facing a charge of arson causing damage to property.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact its homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or by email. Anonymous tips can be made by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.
